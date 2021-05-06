the future is here

The nanometer race is reaching extraordinary limits. IBM has announced the creation of the world’s first 2nm chip. In this way, the tech giant is at the forefront of processor manufacturing technology, but it still has a long way to go and challenges to overcome.

According to the company, it has managed to place «50 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail«. A feat that makes it possible to considerably reduce the final size of the processor, increase its performance and reduce its energy consumption.

For example, IBM’s 2nm chips would allow manufacturers to create processors with the same power as the current 7nm, but using 75% less power. However, the new processors manufactured under 2nm lithographic processes would pursue a balance between performance and energy efficiency. That is to say: they will not limit themselves to offering lower consumption under the same power level as 7nm; they will also enable higher levels of performance to be achieved.

The advantages of these chips could directly impact the battery life of mobile phones, being four times longer compared to 7nm. IBM believes that smartphones could be charged every four days, an advantage that many users would appreciate.

But 2nm chips aren’t just for phones; laptops and self-driving vehicles will also benefit. While the former would obtain higher speed and lower battery consumption, the latter would react more quickly to road situations.

And, how could it be otherwise, 2nm chips will get along very well with 5G technologies, the very future 6G, data centers and, surprisingly, quantum computing. Namely, the possibilities it offers are very great and IBM is coming before its competitors.

IBM technology versus the competition

A 2 nm wafer fabricated at IBM Research’s Albany facility. The wafer contains hundreds of individual chips. Courtesy of IBM

As we mentioned at the beginning, reducing the number of nanometers in chip manufacturing processes is a race. Apple, together with TSMC, launched its first chip last year 5nm. AMD and Qualcomm continue in the 7nm. Intel, for its part, is still stuck at 14nm, but with promise of improvement.

However, IBM still has a long way to go. Having come to build 2nm chips is a very important step, but manufacturing them on a large scale is a huge challenge. The computing giant has not mentioned when the first devices with these characteristics would arrive on the consumer market.

