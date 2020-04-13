         The future iPhone 12 will have a smaller notch and the HomePod half its size, according to Bloomberg

According to a Bloomberg article we will see design changes to some of the new iPhone that Apple will present this September. In addition, Apple would be working on a HomePod half the size of the current one and at a lower price.

Smaller notch and iPad Pro-like design

According to several rumors, Apple plans to launch four iPhone models this September and, apparently, two of them would have a redesign compared to the current generation. The changes would come at two main points. Firstly, the size of the notch, where all the sensors that make Face ID work, would reduce its size. Second, a redesigned chassis much more similar to the iPad Pro, with straight edges.

As we have already mentioned, Apple has accustomed us to an event in September to present all the iPhone models that are subsequently released to the public. The Availability dates may vary, between September, October or even in some cases we have reached November. Due to the disruption of the assembly line in China caused by the coronavirus, several analysts expect Apple to release all four devices simultaneously. What we hope, however, is to meet you next September.

Smaller (and cheaper) HomePod

Apple would also be working on a smaller version of the HomePod. The reduction, in fact, is estimated at 50%, although the design will remain similar. It seems that the development of this new HomePod has taken several months and has had some delays. Still his presentation is expected during the second half of this year.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s goal with downsizing is to reduce the price to better compete with other smart speakers. The HomePod, as much as it may seem, does not compete at the same level as other smartphones at a much lower price. The HomePod is distinguished by its unmatched sound quality. For all this, it is feasible to think, especially after having seen the impressive sound quality of both microphones and speakers of the 16-inch MacBook Pro or iPad Pro (2020), that Apple really You can reduce the size of the HomePod while maintaining the audio quality. Is a price reduction possible? Yes, but surely due to the simplification of the manufacturing process or materials, never by substantially lowering the sound quality that makes the HomePod more than a smart speaker.

For now, and as we always remember, let’s take the rumors with some caution and, nevertheless, while we wait for the WWDC and the Keynote of September, we can prepare ourselves for the new products and redesigns with which Apple will undoubtedly surprise us.

