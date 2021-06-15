The future First RFEF will have sixty referees

06/15/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

The Technical Committee of Referees has announced this Tuesday the arbitration disposition of the two new categories that will start next season. It is about the First and Second RFEF and that comes to replace the current Second B and the Third division. In the case of the First RFEF, it is considered as professionalized.

Category that will have from next season with a total of sixty referees and the same number of assistants.

A total of 120 between the two arbitration representatives that will participate in the two groups of 20 teams (East-West) of this new First RFEF where the first two of each group will be promoted directly, there will be a play off from two to fifth, with five from each group.

Professionalized competitions will have a Disciplinary Judge

In accordance with the modifications provided by the RFEF both in its Regulations and in its Disciplinary Code, this first RFEF placed the rest of professionalized competitions and in the non-professional ones (as happens in the Second RFEF) it will be exercised by a Judge appointed by the President of the RFEF. There may be a single judge for all competitions or “at the discretion of the President and when the development of the competitions so requires, various Thursdays may be designated by specialty.”

This appointment will be for one season, being able to renew his appointment for successive seasons.

Competition bodies are created

This change in concept affects both the competition itself. In this way, from now on, new competition bodies appear in charge in the First and Second RFEF of the normal development of the competition and where it is differentiated between professional competitions, professionalized and non-professional competitions where the new First RFEF is located.

These competition bodies, according to a new article of the Regulation, will have the power to “suspend, advance or delay matches and determine the date and, where appropriate, the place of those who, for regulatory reasons, force majeure reasons. be celebrated on the established day “. In the case of LaLiga de Primera y Segunda, “a prior report will be requested from the League, which will not be binding.”

This body will also decide on giving a game as lost, interrupted or not celebrated. Resolve if a match is left with less than seven players, “set the uniform schedule for the start of matches corresponding to the same day, when their results may have an influence on the classification” or decide on who “should fill the vacancies that are produced in the different divisions for reasons other than the final classification “.

These competition bodies, as the reform of the RFEF Disciplinary Code also includes in its first article, are the ones that will decide when a team does not meet “the minimum requirements for participation in a certain competition as a consequence of not registering in it” . Given that this decision, as the same article follows, “cannot be considered disciplinary in nature. All issues that are not disciplinary in nature will be processed by the competition bodies.”

One hundred and twenty arbitrators in the Second RFEF

In the case of the second RFEF, there will be up to 120 referees in the second professionalized category, where a total of 52 are new to the old Third Division.

A competition that will be made up of 5 groups of 18 teams and where the first five will be promoted directly and the other five will come out of the play off that they will play in each of the groups from 2 to fifth. 27 teams descend to the Third division

LIST OF NEW REFEREES FIRST RFEF.

