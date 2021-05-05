The future awaits you … Spanish trailer for ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise the two aspiring rock stars … 30 years later. Movistar +, in collaboration with MGM, will premiere in our country ‘Bill and Ted save the universe‘next May 7.

A delusional action comedy with time travel and a mission, save the universe, which marks the closing of the trilogy that began in 1989 with ‘The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted’ and continued two years later, in 1991, with ‘ Bill and Ted’s mind-blowing journey. ‘

Dean Parisot (‘Heroes Out of Orbit’) replaces Stephen Herek and Peter Hewitt as director of this third and initially last installment in which Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) are still two aspiring rock stars who now, At 40, they are parents and they try to write that song that allows them to fulfill their destiny, which is none other than saving the universe.

Again, from the future there will come one last chance for them to do so. And in this last adventure they will have the help of their two daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), as well as their respective wives, Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes) and Joanna (Jaima Mays), and of course , from “Death” (William Sadler).

‘Bill and Ted save the universe‘will be released on Movistar + under the modality of “Direct Premiere”, films that were not released in cinemas as a result of the pandemic and that reach the platform exclusively.

Those of ‘Burden’ (May 1) and ‘Creation Stories’ (May 15) will be another two of the “direct releases” this May, as you will find in our featured releases of the month of May.

