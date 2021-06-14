The future Apple Watch would have sensors to measure blood glucose and body temperature | Technology

What can we expect from the Apple Watch in the future? A Bloomberg report reveals some of the possible features that we will see soon in the Apple Watch, including a sensor for measuring blood glucose and another for body temperature.

Despite the fact that there are still a few months left for the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 7, the rumors do not stop and in recent weeks we have been able to know some of its possible characteristics. The first renderings with its possible design have even appeared, which make it clear that, once again, the new generation of Apple’s smart watch is not going to differ from the appearance of its predecessors.

Now, a Bloomberg report details what can we expect from the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the plans of the Cupertino company for the models of the future.

According to the new information, signed by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, andl Apple Watch from 2021 will offer only slight improvements, just as previous rumors had advanced. Specifically, this year’s smartwatch will have a screen with thinner edges and a new lamination technique that allows the screen to be closer to the front cover. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 7 could gain slightly, although this small variation in its thickness would hardly be noticeable to the user.

According to Gurman and Wu, those from Cupertino will integrate a faster processor to optimize device performance. It will also feature enhanced wireless connectivity and will offer updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same technology that we found in the AirTag presented a few weeks ago.

We will have to wait another year to see an Apple Watch with more substantial changes. According to Bloomberg, the 2022 model will incorporate the rumored blood glucose sensor diabetics long-awaited, as well as a sensor to measure body temperature.

Another detail that Gurman and Wu provide is that In 2022 Apple will present three models of its smart watch. Apart from the main one, which could be called Apple Watch Series 8, we will also see the success of the Apple Watch SE and a new model especially aimed at extreme sports athletes.

For the moment we do not know when the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 7 will take place, but if the Cupertino company follows its usual roadmap it will occur together with the announcement of the new iPhone 13 towards the month of September.