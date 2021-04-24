The future 7-seater SUV based on the Jeep Compass hunted with less camouflage

A prototype of the future 7-seater variant of the Jeep Compass has been sighted in Brazil with a slightly less camouflage load than usual, leaving some of the first features of this model, whose name is expected to be Jeep Commander.

A few months ago we saw for the first time one of the development prototypes of the future 3-row SUV based on the current Jeep Compass. Although we initially thought it was the new Jeep Grand Compass or Jeep Compass L, it seems that the company’s plans go another way very different.

The latest teaser of this model published by the Brazilian division of the American brand advances a name that ends with the letters ‘ER’, so it is shuffled the possibility that this crossover 7-seater is going to rescue the name Commander, which has been in disuse in the West since 2010, since in China there is currently the Jeep Grand Commander, although this new model is not related to the SUV marketed in the Chinese market.

You already assemble your final optics.

This new series of spy photos have been published by colleagues from the Brazilian publication Autos Segredos and they show us in detail a prototype of this 7-seater variant of the crossover that has recently been sighted in Brazil. Market precisely to which the latest published teaser of the model belongs, since in principle it will also be produced there.

Prototype

This test unit of the 7-seater Jeep Compass (or Jeep Commander, if it is finally called that) has a camouflage load somewhat less than that of the prototypes that we saw a few weeks ago in the Scandinavian peninsula, during its tests of winter. This does not have black canvases on the front, which leaves the bumper and its new auxiliary optics open, located in the new side air intakes. We can also see the taillights for the first time, as the previous models had provisional lights superimposed.

Eset new model It will be differentiated from the Compass by a new treatment of the front and rear, in addition to the new length, which will allow the addition of the third row of seats and up to 7 seats. It is believed that the range will be composed of 1.0 and 1.3-liter gasoline engines, at least in Brazil, since in the old continent we will also find the 1.6-liter diesel engine and perhaps the plug-in hybrid mechanics of the Compass 4xe.