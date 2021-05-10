The fury of Wanda Nara after Instagram censored this photo in underwear



Wanda Nara.

Photo: Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

Wanda nara became one of the most successful figures on social media. His Instagram account already exceeds seven and a half million followers.

But that volume of fans does not come alone. As they enjoy greater exposure, known profiles are more likely to receive complaints about irregularities in the content (or some animosity from users) and that the rules of social networks are applied more rigorously.

In this sense, Wanda expressed her outrage on her Instagram for the censorship she experienced in one of her latest posts. After sharing a selfie in front of the mirror, from behind and in underwear, the photo was removed.

“Your publication violates our community rules,” reads the notice that the platform sent to Nara. After receiving the notification, shared the image again that they had erased him and wrote a forceful discharge.

“This photo was censored. The reasons I do not know … who was it? The same ones who fight for our rights, freedom and equality? Not mine And others why yes? Are we in 2021 or 1810? A bikini with a T-shirt is censorship 🤬… I still like women with spectacular bodies and many times I congratulate them privately or publicly. Envy between women is one of the ugliest things we can do to ourselves… (Aggressiveness, comments etc) let’s begin to respect each other so that they respect us ✊ ”, she said.

