The Popocatépetl volcano registered activity on the night of Thursday, June 4. (Free Press Photo: twitter.com/PC_Estatal)

Through its Twitter account, the National Civil Protection Coordination indicated that the Popocatépetl presented a moderate content of ash and an eruptive column 1 kilometer high that moves to the south.

“In the last 24 hours, 344 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and light amounts of ash were identified through the Popocatépetl volcano monitoring system. Ash emissions were dispersed in the south, southwest (S-SO) sector. Two moderate explosions were also detected on Thursday, June 4 at 11:00 p.m. and 11:02 p.m. (Local). Additionally, 453 minutes of tremor were counted, ”the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) published on its official website this Friday.

The institution also recommended not to go near the volcano and especially the crater, due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.

#Popocatepetl volcano

At 23:01 h there was an explosion with moderate ash content, the eruptive column reached a height of 1 km and moves south, incandescent fragments are also observed less than 1.5 km away. It is exhorted not to approach the volcano. pic.twitter.com/Xuh8gDLg5j – ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) June 5, 2020

The Twitter account of Earthquakes and Disasters published a video in which the exact moment of the Popocatépetl explosion is observed.