The furthest radio source provides clues to the early universe

Earlier this year, the discovery of the most distant and most distant quasar (J0313-1806), located some 13.03 billion light-years away, was announced. Now a slightly closer one has just been discovered, but with the particularity of being the most distant source of radio jets known to date. The finding will be published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The new quasar is called P172 + 18 and its light has been slow 13 billion years to reach us, so we see what it was like when the universe had a few 780 million years, “And what is special is precisely its powerful emission in radio waves, which is the first time that they are seen so clearly during that time of the universe”, explains to SINC one of the main authors of the work Eduardo Bañados, from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, in Germany.

The quasar P172 + 18 is the most distant with radio jets ever discovered, its light has taken 13,000 million years to reach us, so we see what it was like when the universe was about 780 million years old

The quasars or quasars (acronym for ‘quasi-stellar radio source’, quasi-stellar radio source in English) are very bright objects found in the center of some galaxies and obtain their energy from supermassive black holes. “There are many mysteries about the formation and evolution of these black holes: we know they exist but we still don’t know how they form so fast, in less than 700 million years after the Big Bang”, Says Bañados.

As the black hole consumes the surrounding gas, energy is released, making it easier to detect. In the case of P172 + 18, it is powered by a black hole some 300 million times more massive than our Sun, consuming gas at an impressive rate.

Only about 10% of quasars – the so-called ‘radio-intense‘- they have jets, which glow brightly at radio frequencies. Their study can provide important information on how black holes in the early universe grew to supermassive sizes so quickly after the Big Bang.

Supermassive black hole – radio jet relationship

“To form this radio jet, very strong magnetic fields are needed that must be created near the supermassive black hole, however, one of the open questions is why not all of these holes form radio jets. There are probably other factors (close environment, age …) that provide the necessary ingredients ”, explains Bañados.

“There are many mysteries about the formation and evolution of these supermassive black holes,” he continues. Some of the theories about its formation require the existence of radio jets, which helps the black hole to swallow material near it much faster than if it did not have them. And this is exactly what we see in this object: its black hole is enjoying a feast, and it is growing at one of the fastest rates observed in any black hole. “

This quasar with radio jets is powered by a black hole some 300 million times more massive than our Sun, consuming gas at an impressive rate: it is growing at one of the fastest rates observed in any black hole.

If this is a common mechanism for the growth of these black holes, then much more objects like these should be seen when observing the universe. “So far, this is the farthest radio jets quasar, but I think it’s simply because we haven’t searched exhaustively for them so far. I am optimistic that we will find several more, especially if this is an important mechanism for forming these mysterious objects ”, Bañados said.

“These quasars that we see at the beginning of the universe are real monsters,” he adds. They are very massive and live in the most massive galaxies of their time as well. What is expected is that quasars like P172 + 18 will form in the densest parts of the primordial universe, and that they will end up as the centers of galaxy clusters that we see in the universe today. Theoretical simulations support this scenario, but we are still trying to verify this observationally ”.

Look for a needle in a haystack

“Discovering these objects is like finding a needle in a haystack, or even more difficult”, emphasizes Bañados, who explains the stages of the discovery of P172 + 18: “First we selected it as a candidate for radio-quasar using all the databases radio waves, optical, and infrared. Then we confirm it as a quasar and the furthest radio source with the Magellan Telescope from the Las Campanas Observatory, in Chile ”.

Observations from the Magallanes and Very Large Array telescopes in Chile, the Nordic Optical Telescope in the Canary Islands, and the Large Binocular Telescope and Keck in the USA have been used to carry out the study.

To obtain more information about the new quasar, the astronomer, together with the researcher Chiara mazzucchelli of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other collaborators, used the Very Large Array (USA), confirming the properties of radio, “which showed some surprises, such as a variation in its luminosity by a factor 2 and the existence of another radio source very close to the quasar that did not appear in data taken 20 years ago.”

In order to measure the properties of the black hole (for example, its mass and growth rate), the authors obtained near-infrared images with the Nordic Optical Telescope located in the Canary Islands, as well as deeper spectra in the optical with the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona (USA) and in the near infrared with the Very Large Telescope (VLT, ESO) in Chile and with one of the Keck telescopes in Hawaii.

