Robbie Keane’s fridge had 300 beers and nothing else. Luigi Di Biagio fixed a leak from concentration in pajamas one night. Álvaro Recoba used to hide among the trees to avoid long runs during training.

These are just a few of the fun revelations Christian Vieri makes on an informal talk show on Instagram Live that has earned a devoted audience during the coronavirus confinements.

What started as a joke between Vieri, a former Italian national forward, and his former teammates at Inter Daniele Adani and Nicola Ventola, who are television commentators, gave way to a nightly ritual broadcast from the Vieri department in central Milan. .

Night after night, Vieri calls former colleagues scattered throughout Italy and the world to remember the time they spent together in the late 1990s and 2000s.

He has already spoken with Ronaldo, Hernán Crespo, Juan Sebastián Verón and with compatriots such as Francesco Totti, Paolo Maldini, Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro Nesta and Marco Materazzi.

They are all confined to their homes, cursing for the confinement. Ronaldo, who formed a fearsome duo with Vieri at Inter, told him that he was alone in Spain because his family had gone to Brazil. “I never suffered playing soccer. Now I am suffering, “said the Brazilian.

“That’s because you made the defenders suffer,” Vieri replied.

“For me, playing was a joy. Training is what I did not like, “said Ronaldo.

Another night Vieri doubled over with laughter talking about Keane, a former England captain who played half a season with Inter in 2000.

“I still talk to him. When he arrived, I was the only one who spoke English. One night I went to his house and he asked me if I wanted to have a drink. I said, ‘yes, a Coca-Cola.’ I open the fridge and I had like 300 cans of beer, ”he said, laughing, although off camera.

Vieri speaks English perfectly since he spent his childhood in Australia.

It seems that the listener is listening to a private conversation by Vieri, which offers an intimate look at the personal lives of the players, starting with that of Vieri himself.

The program began around the time Vieri’s second daughter, Isabel, was born on March 25.

Vieri talks about the dream of her daughters and her anxieties in relation to the newborn (“I watch her all night to make sure she is breathing”), she laments how overweight she is (she says she weighs 106.5 kilos, or 235 pounds), that he cannot read without glasses, and that his back hurts because he is sitting all the time during quarantine.

“Ten years after you retired you would beat yourself up,” Vieri, 46, who retired in 2007, told Totti, who stopped playing in 2017.

Vieri played in many big teams – Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Lazio, Inter, Milan, Monaco, Fiorentina and the Azzur team – and he has plenty of people to talk to.

Di Biagio, who today heads the first division Spal, recalled how he and Vieri escaped from Inter’s concentration one night because they couldn’t stand the heat in their room. The doorman of the building where Vieri lived gave them a curious look when they showed up in pajamas.

“We spend the night in discos,” said Vieri.

Ventola said that the Uruguayan Recoba was hiding in the bushes when the trainers had one-kilometer runs. “You saved 600 or 700 meters.”

The program, which starts at 10.30 p.m. (20.30 GMT) and generally lasts until after midnight, is watched by some 50,000 people, and sometimes reaches 100,000, a figure higher than the capacity of the San Siro stadium where it played Friday.

Vieri never had a good relationship with the press in his days as a player and that is why his ease in these talks is a bit striking.

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf