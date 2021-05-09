The funny suffering of Pedro de la Rosa with a Eurofighter: "You have to hold on, you have to hold on …"

For weeks in the run-up to each Formula 1 Grand Prix on DAZN have been heating up what has become an event: Pedro de la Rosa I had tried a Eurofighter.

A pilot of the Air Force was in charge of subjecting the former pilot and current commentator to that ‘torture’ together with Antonio Lobato of the races. 8G forces, ‘loops’, turns and more than 1000 km / h made De la Rosa, used to high speeds and the pressures of a Formula 1, end up screaming.

One of the most exciting moments in the life of @ PedrodelaRosa1 at the controls of a #Eurofighter ✈️ You have made us enjoy the track. Also with your comments. And now we have been able to FLY with you! It was amazing! Thank you @EjercitoAire for making madness possible! pic.twitter.com/mVUHkUNfTA – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 9, 2021

For weeks, De la Rosa underwent various tests and talks by members of the Army. Since psychological tests to establish if it was suitable, going through physical exams that will guarantee the total security of the exhibition. And also the show.

After the video was broadcast, Antonio Lobato thanked the authorities for allowing this action, especially because it was going to give him “years and years” of laughter. Toni Cuquerella, the other commentator, by the screams of his good friend.