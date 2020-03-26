The same driver then laughed at himself on social networks: “Here I go. I see that there are people talking about me. The bullfight is killing me, che! Thank you all for the wave. It is still necessary to get out of a furcio that is difficult to explain with elegance! The idea was good, but the error distorted it. Take care! Stay home! ”

José María Listorti took advantage of the journalist’s blooper to make a video parodying the scene with his wife, in the best style of the old VideoMatch in which bad language prevailed.

“For the coronavirus we are pajer … we are passengers and I refer myself to a friend of mine who went to buy put … fruits to the market and I was struck by the fact that he has conch … court for this type of thing and did not respect the law ”, starts the video.

Then he continues, mixing humor with recommendations: “I want to throw the p … the fixed, stay at home, cook with your family, put everything in the gold … in the oven and cook over low heat, because the virus does not it withstands high temperatures ”.

“The police are tired of cog .. choosing random people to ask for documentation, the authorities already gar … hooked more than 500 people who do not respect the forties, the forties. It is a penis, a huge shame, so the advice we give you here is what .. let’s take care of each other. This was the country news and we screwed it up… counted ”, closed the humorist as a journalist.

The must-see driver He is not the only artist who used his social networks to put a little humor to the days that they are living in Argentina and in the world in the midst of the mandatory quarantine to stop the advance of the coronavirus.