The funny anecdote of Nadal in which he jokes about his defeat at Roland Garros 2021

Rafael Nadal He appeared in public for the first time after his defeat at Roland Garros 2021 and he did it for an event always very special for him, such as giving the final speech at the graduation of the students who finish the training process at the school of the Rafa Nadal Acdemy by Movistar. The baler tennis player motivated them to face with integrity all the obstacles they encounter and pointed out that if he has learned something all these years, it is to get up whenever he has fallen. In addition, he emphasized the need to surround yourself with a good environment of people. The anecdote occurred when the papers of the speech were blown up and he joked when comparing the beginning with the development of their last meeting in Paris.

Strive, fight, get up after bad times. That is the formula. @RafaelNadal speaks to the students who are graduating from the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar today. -: https://t.co/O1rQZ43by9 pic.twitter.com/wDrEUx1hkQ – Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 16, 2021