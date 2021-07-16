The Funniest Tweets About Twilight Being Released on Netflix

Important news: the entire Twilight Saga just landed on Netflix, which means you should probably cancel your weekend plans immediately. Like, we’re talking Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

And also, no, Twitter is not doing okay with this news hitting them on a Thursday night, thanks for asking.

Just in case you’re inhabiting some parallel universe where you haven’t lived and breathed Twilight, the movies star Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Ashley Greene (plus a buncha other people) and are adapted from the best-selling novels by Stephanie Meyer. The plot? I mean, it exists beyond mere words, but I’ll do my best:

A buncha vegetarian vampires in the Pacific North West inexplicably enroll in high school, as if that’s a normal thing to do, and one of them (Edward, man who glitters in the sun) falls in love with a mere mortal named Bella. Who apparently smells super good to vampires? Anyway, they spend a lot of time scampering up trees and staring deeply / agonizingly into each other’s eyes, and at some point there’s a love triangle with a local werewolf named Jacob who is somehow both hot as a human and as a literal wolf. Cool? Cool. On that note I’ll go ahead and leave you with this absolutely haunting gif:

STREAM TWILIGHT NOW

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

