The funniest reactions to the first chapter of Gossip Girl

A few days ago, more negative than positive reviews were read about the Gossip Girl reboot, most of them complaining that the original protagonists would not appear and that their privileged lives would not be glorified as in the original version, and today that it has just been release the first chapter, users already have clearer about what the series will revolve around.

While for some the premiere exceeded their expectations, others were nostalgic for the absence of Blair and Chuck. Here are some of the funniest reactions from the big premiere.