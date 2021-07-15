The Funko Pop !: the ‘merchandising’ of the 21st century

Characters from series, movies, video games, singers, athletes … Nobody or anything escapes the halo of the Funko Pop !, which turn the protagonists of pop culture into cute little figures with large heads and small bodies. Inside Funko, the world’s leading toy distribution company, we find the Pop! Collection. They are the pieces of ‘merchandising’ par excellence today and objects coveted by lovers of collectibles.

After hearing the news that the Funko Pop came to the movies thanks to Warner, we have decided to present you with a selection of figures that are the ABC to start being a good ‘funkolero’.

Such has been its impact on society that they are going to make the leap to the big screen. So that you get to know them, we are going to introduce you to some of the most famous figures.

Captain America

It is a figure of about 6.4 x 6.4 x 9.5 cm in measurement. It is made of vinyl and comes in a box, which has a window through which you can see the doll itself. It is completely painted, that is, it is multicolored, it has the characteristic colors of this fictional character. Its use is not appropriate for children under 3 years of age. Without a doubt, of the best Funko Pop.

Disney Pinocchio- Street Jiminy

This figure represents one of the most emblematic characters of Disney, little Pinocchio. It measures 6.4 x 6.4 x 9.5 cm and is completely painted in various colors. It has a box where it is kept, with a window through which to observe it.

Its use is not recommended for children under 3 years of age, even the ideal is that it always be used under the supervision of an adult.

Buzz lightyear

It is a toy available since 2018 and that honors the magnificent character of the toy story 4 collection, Buzz Lightyear. It is made of vinyl and completely painted in its original colors. Its dimensions are 6.4 x 6.4 x 9.5 cm and its use is not recommended for children under 3 years of age. In addition, it is advisable that it is always used under the supervision of an adult.

Jack sparrow

He is one of the greatest figures when it comes to buy Funko Pop online, its measurements are 29.5 x 29.5 x 8.5 cm. Pay tribute to the fabulous fictional pirate, Jack Sparrow. It is made of vinyl and painted in your own colors. It comes in its respective window box. Don’t hesitate to get the best Funko Pop on Amazon.

Pokemon Charmander

If you are a lover of the Pokémon series, you cannot miss this Funko Pop of Charmander among your collection of mythical characters. This doll perfectly recreates the tail engulfed in flames that this lizard presents in the Japanese series. You will no longer have to travel to the mountains to enjoy their company. Its small body and large head make it an original and lively item.

Pop! NBA: Bulls

Among the best Funko Pop of basketball players you can find the mythical Michael Jordan with his favorite number 23 printed on the perfect replica of the Bulls team jersey. We are convinced that if you are passionate about this idol, being able to have this 25-centimeter doll in your room will make the room get the well-deserved tribute to this sports character known to the world. The world of collecting would be nothing without this doll on your shelf.

Funko El Chavo del Ocho

Did you like the El Chavo del 8 series and would you like to have a Funko forever that recreates it with nostalgia? Now you have the opportunity to acquire the mythical character of the Mexican series of the 70s, with a perfect base in the shape of a barrel that will cover half the body. El Chavo was an orphan, but now you will have the opportunity to shelter him forever and never feel sad again. It is, without a doubt, one of the most successful dolls in this world of the vinyl doll collector and now you have the opportunity to get it easily and easily through Amazon.

Funko Mufasa

Simba would be nothing without Mufasa and with this Amazon Funko Pop you will have the opportunity to have one of the most important and valued characters from one of the most iconic movies of all time. His characteristic mane and his eternal smile make this doll of quality and offer a unique authenticity. It is one of the most demanded collector’s pieces in the world of vinyl Funko. His look will tell you without speaking much more than you can imagine.

Funko Frozen

Olaf, from the movie Frozen, is liked by both adults and children, and this product is considered one of the best Funko Pop on Amazon. It will make every day of the year special if you place it on any shelf in your home and, above all, at Christmas it will be the main character in any family story. Its three hairs and its white teeth will raise a smile every time you take a look at the place where you place this Funko Pop, and its fragile arms in the shape of tree branches will perfectly imitate the real character of the beloved film based on ice and cold.

‘Aladdin’: Genie with lamp

This Pop! Disney vinyl will allow you to return to your childhood with one of the most famous characters in the film, the Genie, with lamp included. It may be that when you buy it, you get a ‘chase’ or exclusive version, with a different color lamp; They are randomly distributed! There is also the GITD (Glows in the Dark) version for those who want a different version of this Pop! ‘cool’.

Movie Moments: Thor vs. Thanos

Prepare the premiere of ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, on April 26, with a special piece of the protagonists of this Marvel saga. This is a Pop! Bubble that reproduces the fight between the god Thor and the supervillain Thanos, one of the best-known scenes from ‘The Avengers: Infinty War’. A must for marvelitas!

Funko Harry Potter

The ‘potterics’ are in luck: the Harry Potter phenomenon has been alive for more than 20 years and it seems that there is no end. The premiere of the second film in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga and the publication of the seven films of the young wizard on the main streaming content platforms have rekindled the flames of the history of JK Rowling’s fantasy novels. Funko has joined the trend and presents one of the essential merchandising pieces: the first Funko Pop! of the saga, with Harry Potter as the protagonist. There are up to 80 Pop! from the magical world to collect!

Nightmare Before Christmas

In 1993 Tim Burton released the animated film ‘A Christmas Nightmare’, which has become a Disney classic. Now, Funko Pop! about his own version of one of the best known scenes in the ‘film’, that of Jack Skeleton and Sally under the moon. Move to Halloween Town with this Funko!

Goku and Magic Cloud – Dragon Ball Z

Dragonball Z marked more than one generation, who spent hours in front of regional televisions from 1988 watching ‘Dragon Ball’, ‘As maximum balls’, ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dragon Ball’. The series based on Akira Toriyama’s manga also has its Funko Pop! Version. of the protagonist of the anime, riding on his favorite means of transport: the Magic Cloud.

Mr. Bean

If comedies are your thing, Funko has a surprise for you. The humorous English character Mr. Bean became a Pop! with his characteristic outfit, and accompanied by Teddy, his pet bear. One in six funkos of this type is special: the ‘chase’ version of this figure is Mr. Bean with a turkey on his head, as we saw in the episode ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean’.

Queen: Freddie Mercury

Since the premiere of ‘Bohemian Rapsody’, Freddie Mercury has returned to the collective imagination, and Queen songs have returned to the charts. Remembering this group, Funko Pop! commemorate the spectacular concert at Wembley in 1986 with this figure of the popular singer of Parsi origin. Within the collection, there is also the alternative of Mercury with his characteristic checkered suit.

Star Wars: Darth Vader

In this list of essentials, you could not miss ‘Star Wars’, with its peculiar villain, Darth Vader. This is the classic adaptation of the main antagonist; You can also find it in Pop versions! Christmas, mounted on a TIE Fighter, fighting Obi Wan, in hologram and electrocuted, among others. In addition, as part of the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Funko presents Pop! exclusive chrome of the characters of the George Lucas saga.

