The fungus ‘zombie finger’, in danger of extinction

A strange mushroom that looks like a zombie’s hand has been found in abundance in an Australian national park, after being nearly wiped out in their traditional habitats. The endangered fungus has been discovered by a group of 16 mass naturalists on the French island of Victoria.

Its name is Hypocreopsis amplectens and it is often found in low-density areas of mainland Australia, where It has become almost extinct due to fires and human invasion.

According to naturalist Michael Amor, it is the only population of this rare fungus found within a protected national park, Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

A rarity

This fungus has only been seen at seven sites on the planet, some of which can no longer be found, according to the IUCN. They have a pinkish brown color and a texture that has been compared to ‘zombie fingers’. They feed on other fungi that decompose wood.