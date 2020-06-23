Coinciding with what would be Alex Lequio’s 28th birthday, we finally know the date on which the long-awaited will be celebrated last goodbye to the young man entrepreneur. According to the magazine ‘Hola’, the funeral for Ana Obregón’s son will be held next Tuesday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m. in the Church of Our Lady of La Moraleja.

Because of the coronavirus, Alessandro Lequio and the unforgettable protagonist of ‘Ana y los siete’ they couldn’t fire their son like he deserved, surrounded by all his loved ones. However, the actress herself confessed her wishes to organize a funeral to give him a final goodbye in conditions as soon as the health crisis allowed it.

And that moment has finally arrived. Alex was a very dear boy. Sympathetic, intelligent, educated and enterprising, there are many people whom he conquered throughout his life with that special character. However, due to Covid and the restrictions imposed during the alarm state, only the closest could be present at his farewell. His parents, Ana and Alessandro, his aunts Amalia and Celia, his partner Carolina Monje, María Palacios with his brother Borja – who was like an older brother to Alex – his partner and best friend, Nacho Ansorena, and his cousin Celia Vega-Penichet , who was his soulmate since childhood.

Now, everyone who knew and loved Alex will be able to say goodbye to him. It will also be the public reappearance of a shattered Ana Obregón who has trouble finding reasons to move on. Being able to say goodbye to her beloved son with a funeral with all her loved ones will certainly help her a little. And is that the presenter, deeply religious, is relying on faith to cope with the loss of the one and only great love of his life.