They are few years old and the supply is limited in the market, but the so-called consolidated funds, which were created with the aim of protect the investor against market turmoil, are demonstrating this 2020 their endurance capacity, with losses of between 4% and 6%.

This type of funds do not guarantee the initial investment but, through algorithms and volatility strategies, they are able to form a safety net to protect part of the daily net asset value, which is calculated by dividing the fund’s assets by the number of existing units.

It is true that for the classic investor profile of these products, this year’s losses can be enormous. But, without a doubt, they are a relief against the double-digit collapses registered by a good part of the world stock markets.

Parachute against volatility

Abante was the first manager to launch a product of these characteristics in Spain, by the hand of Morgan Stanley. He did it in February 2017 with the Abante 80% Increasing Protection, a global fund that now invests 50% of its portfolio in equities, 40% in fixed rent and 10% in monetary assets, although its composition varies according to market conditions. This product guarantees 80% of the maximum net asset value daily. That is, in the worst case scenario, the value of the fund will lose 20%.

The fixed income portion of the portfolio is invested through ETFs, while the equity portion is managed by the firm’s managers. José Ramón Iturriaga, Josep Prats and Alberto Espelosín. It is true that in 2019 the behavior of the product was much more negative than that of the stock market, with losses of 0.51%. However, in 2020 it is holding the pull with a 6% drop.

These are red numbers, but without a doubt lower than the 30% falls of the Ibex 35 or between 15% and 25% recorded by other European indicators such as the German DAX, the Ftse 100, the CAC 40 or the EuroStoxx 50. And all bearing in mind that, of the part of variable income in portfolio, 20% is invested in European stock market, according to data of the entity.

Specifically, the average loss of European stock funds is around 20% until the end of April, according to Inverco data, while in the mixed ones, where this product would fit more, it amounts to 9.6%.

They raise the bet

BBVA He also agreed to these types of strategies that, as explained by the managers, are useful in market environments where it is difficult to predict the future, with investors having to face up to maximum volatility days that can literally destroy a lifetime’s savings.

In this case, the BBVA fund guarantees up to 85% of the maximum net asset value daily. That is, the value can only drop, at most 15%. This year it fell 6%, below the 7.6% that the international mixed variable income category in which the product would fit would lose. Its strategy is based on a portfolio that combines lower risk assets to cover the target net asset value (between 20% and 100% of the total exposure) and higher risk to achieve profitability (between 0% and 80%) .

Product managers acknowledge, however, that the coronavirus crisis has had a significant impact on the strategy. “The correction suffered by risk assets has been important not only for the magnitude of the fall but also for the speed at which it has occurred. This has caused significant reductions in the fund’s exposure to risk, with the aim of maintaining the net asset value at all times at a level not lower than 85% of the new historical maximum reached ”, indicate from the manager.

This reduction in risk has translated into a decrease in exposure to equities, which has gone from 35% at the beginning of the year to closing March at 3%, according to the latest available data.

Santander and Liberbank

In 2018, Santander Bank joined this trend with the launch of the Santander PB Consolida 90, going one step further than its competitors by guaranteeing 90% of the net asset value of the fund. In this case, the product is intended only for private banking clients and also limits their losses to 6%.

Liberbank The pulse doubled in 2019 with the launch of the Liberbank Protection, which also offers 90% protection, but this time also for retail investors. Managers achieve this strategy with a protection mechanism whereby, depending on market movements, the exposure is distributed between the managed portfolio (which may be made up of higher risk assets) and the more secure ‘protection’ asset, which in this case would be monetary.

These types of products emerged as a response from the asset management industry to various needs in the sector. On the one hand, to find a alternative for more conservative investors that they could obtain practically no return in the fixed income or bank deposit segment, as the European Central Bank (ECB) accelerated its policy of minimum interest rates. And on the other, offer a safety net for those periods of stock market chaos such as the current one, in which, despite the containment of losses, they have forced managers to make drastic decisions so that strategies do not end up jumping through the air.

