“The fundamentals and future of cryptocurrencies remain intact”

– What vision do cryptocurrencies have for the second half of the year?

– It is the big question that all of us who work in this industry have on the table. I think that the last two months have been complicated because there has been a strong correction of cryptocurrencies in general and right now we are in a consolidation phase in which the value is moving between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 and the last has been very lateral. two months. With which, the big question is: And now where is it going to break? That is, it is going to go down, it is going to break the support of 30,000 or it is going to overcome the resistance of 42,000 or 43,000 dollars.

I believe that the fundamentals of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have not changed, that is, there has been a lot of noise, negative news such as China’s ban on miners, but what is fundamental and the future of cryptocurrencies remain intact.

Therefore, I would expect a second semester of recovery that will be good for institutional investors to have loaded more with digital assets and for those retailers who could not buy during the upward cycle that we have been in for a year now, so that they start taking positions.

Bitcoin is an asset with a lot of volatility, very interesting for trading. What should we look for when investing in cryptocurrencies?

– Indeed Bitcoin and volatility are two characteristics that live together and, therefore, we always say that there are four things that are fundamental, which is to invest in the long term, know the volatility that there is and, therefore, have a greater knowledge of the assets; diversification and, finally, seeking to make periodic purchases to try to average those entries and exits in this market. But, when we want to see which assets to select there are several factors.

The first would be to understand well the technology behind these economies and its ability to revolutionize the future of finance because behind each project there is technological innovation.

Finally, we have to see who is behind that project, who are the ones who are creating this cryptocurrency, what track record it has, how they are financed. In the end, this is also a people’s business and who is creating this technology is fundamental. Then it is important to see how long it has been trading, where it is trading, what is the market capitalization and what is the daily liquidity. These are the main things that we should all look at, review and above all monitor once we have entered an asset.

– Funds linked to crypto are beginning to be commercialized, institutional investors entering this market. What does this mean?

– I consider it to be a new phase. Cryptocurrencies have matured a lot in the last year and there has been a lot of talk about it being an asset. Institutional investors have put a lot of focus and interest on the future of these cryptocurrencies and are beginning to incorporate it into their investment portfolios. Obviously, the expansionary monetary policy that is being implemented now also encourages institutional investors to look for other types of assets in search of yield, with which this is a huge entry of money into the market, which I think is very positive.

This increases adoption even more because obviously that large ‘players’ are entering gives a lot of confidence and security and people with a greater choice, more money, people with long-term investment will make volatility decrease in the coming years with total security.

– Good individuals are also showing a lot of interest in crypto by demanding that their banks be able to enter the market. What would you say to these types of investors?

– I would tell you that today there are many options to enter and Bitpanda is one of them. Our company was born as a result of how complicated it was to buy and sell bitcoin in 2014. With this, we are the clear example that we want to give access to the market so that it is a simple, transparent and increasingly efficient process in terms of costs .

Therefore, waiting for banks to offer cryptocurrencies to enter I think that is no longer an option. I think that banks are going to take time because they have a very heavy regulation on them and they are going to take at least two years and we are here Fintech that are revolutionizing the sector and that give all the guarantees tranquility and confidence to be able to invest and no longer there are excuses for not doing it.