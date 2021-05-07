The function to pass WhatsApp chats between iPhone and Android will have another important utility | Technology

The function to easily migrate WhatsApp chats between iOS and Android is one of the most anticipated by users, and a few weeks ago we discovered that it is on the way. What we did not know is that it will serve more things and that it will have another important use.

Releasing a new mobile is something that makes us all very excited, but passing all the information from one terminal to another can become a nightmare, especially if you change the operating system.

One of the problems we found when passing WhatsApp chats between iOS and Android. In iPhones, WhatsApp backups are stored in iCloud, while in Android they are stored in Google Drive, and today there is no native function that allows us to transfer our chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa.

Although we can use some third-party tools to carry out this task, the truth is that at the moment there is no official function that allows us to carry out this migration.

A few weeks ago, WABetaInfo, the portal specialized in announcing WhatsApp news to come, announced that the platform is already working on a feature to pass WhatsApp messages between iOS and Android. At the moment it is an experimental function only available in the beta versions of the application, but everything indicates that it will reach all users sooner rather than later.

The function to transfer WhatsApp history between iPhone and Android is one of the most demanded features by users, so it will be very well received when it is available to everyone. And, thanks to it, it will not be necessary to resort to third-party solutions when we make the leap from iOS to Android or vice versa.

What we did not know is that this function will have another important utility. A new report from WABetaInfo reveals that the new feature will play a prominent role in WhatsApp cross-device syncing, that will allow us to use our WhatsApp account on several mobiles at the same time.

According to the report, after passing WhatsApp chats between two smartphones, what will happen is that the two devices will sync and we will see a notification like the one shown in the following screenshot.

This synchronization will cause some of the actions we perform in a terminal to affect the entire account. For example, deleting a specific message for everyone will erase it on any paired device. However, some actions will not be synchronized, such as deleting a chat or deleting a specific message for you on one of the mobiles you use.

Given the all this is still in the testing phase, There is still room for WhatsApp to alter its operation, so we will have to wait to find out more.