The function that nobody knows about the Apple apple that is in the iPhone



In the new generations of iPhone, the apple is not only a decorative element.

How can you recognize Apple products? Easy, just look at the back of any device or gadget from this company, since absolutely all products have the icon of a silver bitten apple.

Most Apple users believe that the famous apple is just a decorative item so that everyone has the brand in mind. If you think this is so, we tell you that you may be in error.

It turns out that The famous Apple apple that is placed on the back of the iPhone does have a reason for being because it has a particular function.

Recently, a video shared by user Alba Álvarez (@albaalvarezdd) has gone viral on TikTok, who recently discovered that it had a utility and that it was not placed there just for the sake of it.

With Apple’s release of the version of your iOS 14 operating system, the apple was endowed with a feature called “Touch back” and each user can configure it in their own way with just 2 or 3 taps.

The TikTok video of this user that reveals the functionality of the manzanita already exceeds 2 million views.

How to enable Apple’s apple functionality on iPhones

You must follow these steps:

1) Go to the Settings menu.

2) Select the Accessibility option.

3) Enter Touch.

4) Click where it says Play back.

Once you are in this option, the phone will tell us to select some of the actions associated with 2 touches. Press 2 times and 3 times, in triple press.

Once activated the functions of the apple, you can take from screenshots to raise or lower the volume of the iPhone and even lock the screen or activate Siri.

Also, technology experts point out that the back of the iPhone is not tactile, so it will be necessary for the touch to be made with some energy or force.

