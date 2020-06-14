Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Bossa Studios is known for Surgeon Simulator, a title that achieved great popularity for its fun mechanics. Because of this, the studio is already working on Surgeon Simulator 2, a title that was announced in late 2019.

The sequel appeared on the PC Gaming Show 2020, an event where its launch window, plans for a Beta and details of the editions it will have at its premiere in the Epic Games Store were confirmed.

Surgeon Simulator 2 will be released at a time in August this year in the Epic store. Its standard edition will cost $ 24.99 USD, while its Deluxe Edition will be priced at $ 39.99 USD.

The special edition will include the game, some digital extras, such as the Season Pass, the soundtrack and various cosmetic item sets. The presale of both editions will give access to the closed Beta. Below is his first gameplay:

