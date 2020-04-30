Within Apple systems there are many functions and services. One of them is iMessage, which is used to send text messages, photos or videos to iOS devices and Mac computers via Wi-Fi or mobile data networks. These messages are always encrypted and appear in blue speech bubbles. And the best thing that some of you may not know is that they hide a whole range of different hidden functions, since you can use speech bubble effects to change the way your message is displayed, full-screen effects to liven up the screen. send a message, reply with expressions, handwriting etc. How do they work? Well, although first make sure you have iMessage activated by going to Settings> Messages:

Add a snack effect

You can use speech bubble effects to liven up your messages with different expressions. To send a message with a speech bubble, follow these steps:

Open Messages and press the write icon to start a new message. Or go to an existing conversation.Write a message or insert a photo and hold the send icon￼.Tap the gray dot icon to preview the speech bubble effects.Tap the blue icon to send. To play a message effect you receive, press ￼the Repeat arrow below the message.

Add an effect to full screen

With full-screen effects, you can bring your screen to life with an echo, spotlight, and other effects. Follow these steps:

Open Messages and press the write icon￼ to start a new message. Or go to an existing conversation. Write a message. Press and hold Send￼, then tap Display. Swipe left to view the effects in full screen. Tap the blue icon to send. To play a message effect you receive, press ￼ below the message.

Send a message with camera effects

The camera effects of iOS 12 can bring even more life to your conversations. Create and share photos or videos quickly with Animoji, Memoji, filters, text, funny stickers and much more. Follow these steps:

Open Messages and press the write icon to create a new message. Or go to an existing conversation. Tap the camera icon. Tap the Effects icon and select Animoji, Filters, Text, Shapes, or an iMessage app. You can add more than one effect to a photo or video. After selecting the effect you want to use, press X in the lower right corner, and then press the gray circular button. Press the blue arrow to send or Done to add a message. personal before sending the photo. If you don’t want to send the photo, press X in the upper right corner of the photo.