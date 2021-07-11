The fun fact behind Barty’s Wimbledon title

Ashleigh barty champion of Wimbledon 2021 after having beaten Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 in the final of the tournament. Beyond the statistical data (the increase in the advantage at the top of the ranking or the fact of having won her second Grand Slam), the journalist Ben Rotherberg published a curiosity: the Australian became the first woman to win the title of singles with a closed cap since Alice Marble in 1939. That is, it took 82 years for the same situation to reappear.

