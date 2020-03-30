Faced with the latest fairly negative news about tournament cancellations and schedule changes, fans of the sport are beginning to look for ways to make this tennis drought as enjoyable as possible. The ATP, at least, it is clear. Especially its network communication department, which through the Tennis TV account has decided to create a game in which to involve the entire online community. This consists of putting together a kind of Tennis All Star, choosing 5 figures for your team, while these are grouped into different categories. What would be your best team? These are the different options you have to build your Dream Team:

Category BIG-3: little to comment on this occasion. Most likely, the choice of a tennis player at this level is largely due to the subjective component. Almost all of us have a favorite among the three men who have made history at the track record, regularity, longevity and domination throughout the circuit. The three tennis players who have marked several generations, available to everyone to lead our team. Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. Who are you staying with?

Young Guns Category: At this level are the tennis players who want to question and challenge the reign of the Big-3. Some belonged to the #NextGen, while others reach an age of maturity and tennis fulfillment. With Dominic Thiem As the greatest advantage of this generation (3 Grand Slam finals and the only one capable of reaching number 3 in the world), the last two winners of the ATP Finals also present their candidacy: Alexander Zverev Y Stefanos Tsitsipas. Finally, the player who impressed the world on the 2019 American tour, showing a level of regularity over three weeks unheard of in the young legion of the circuit and staying one set away from winning his first Grand Slam: Daniil Medvedev.

Legends Category: It is extremely difficult to choose a reference in this category. Objectively, each and every one of them have more than solid reasons to proclaim themselves the best in their category. We find Björn Borg, one of the most charismatic tennis players in history, winner of 10 Grand Slams at age 26, several ATP Finals and component of the first great rivalry of this sport with John McEnroe. The longevity that the Swede may lack possesses Pete Sampras, who dominated the circuit at his whim during the 1990s, setting a new record for Grand Slam titles and finishing No. 1 for six seasons in a row. The clay was his main must, while Wimbledon was the pending subject of Ivan Lendl, the man who made conditioning and fitness essential and who finished his career with 8 Grand Slams and 5 Master Cups. By last, Andre Agassi, the first tennis player to win the coveted Grand Slam in the Open Era, adding Olympic gold and the ATP Finals to his varied record.

Category Trick Shooters: here we find the players who, sometimes, leave the competitive element aside for the show. His style of play and his arsenal of blows allow it, in addition to dolls of another level. Nick Kyrgios, Gaël Monfils, Benoit Paire Y Dustin Brown They make up a category in which, as its name suggests, what is sought is that repertoire of points that allow the audience to be lifted from their seats, in addition to giving the eccentric and fun note to your Dream Team.

Grand Slam Champion Category: the main victims of the tyranny of the Big-3, but at the same time those who have been able to stand up to them and conquer several Grand Slam at the same time. Not without sweat and effort: to tell a Andy Murray who has tried to demonstrate throughout his career that he also belongs to the group of the best. His 3 Grand Slams put him in a tie with Stan Wawrinka, less regular and consistent but having a peak at the height of very few, capable of dismantling Djokovic’s game in several Grand Slam finals. Furthermore, we cannot forget a Juan Martin del Potro that, when injuries have allowed him, he has proven to be a more than optimal competitor for any member of the sport’s trio of aces. By last, Marin Cilic and the memory of his level in that 2014 US Open that put him with merits in this category.

In the writing of PuntodebreakOf course, we have also gotten wet. Or at least some have gotten wet. These are our selections: only you are missing. What Dream Team do you keep?

Carlos Navarro: Djokovic, Thiem, Sampras, Kyrgios, del Potro.

José Morón: Federer, Thiem, Borg, Kyrgios, Wawrinka.

Diego Jiménez: Djokovic, Thiem, Borg, Kyrgios, Murray.

Carlos Coll: Federer, Thiem, Sampras, Monfils, Wawrinka.

Rubén Pérez: Djokovic, Thiem, Sampras, Brown, del Potro.

