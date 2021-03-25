The Fuenlabrada Court calls Javier Tebas to testify

03/25/2021 at 22:11 CET

The investigating court number 6 of Fuenlabrada has summoned the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, to testify after the complaint filed by Alberto García de Prádena, in the investigation of the acquisition of Fuenlabrada by its president Jonathan Praena.

In the order of the judge the complaint of García de Prádena and Grupo Prádena Gestiones e Inversiones inmobiliarias SL is admitted and proceeds to receive a statement as investigated / defendants Javier Tebas Llanas, CF Fuenlabrada lawyer, Javier Tebas Medrano, president of LaLiga , and Jonathan Praena.

The complaint filed by Prádena and his group is produced “for an alleged crime of misappropriation and fraud” in the purchase of CF Fuenlabrada.