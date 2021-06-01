the fuel cell alternative is already a reality

The hydrogen it is part of the future of the automotive world, although it may be so in a more concrete way. While purely electric cars seem to make more sense for most everyday uses, fuel cell cars are more logical and usable to cover long distances. This has been seen in PSA, which introduces this fuel in its commercial range. The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is one of the first to wear it.

It derives from the electric Peugeot e-Expert that we saw a long time ago, although with an important adaptation to the new technology. It is fed by a hydrogen fuel cell which is located in the engine compartment and which is responsible for supplying electricity to the electrical mechanics. That second motor is the usual 136 hp and 260 Nm that we have seen in other models of the brand, located in the same forward position as in the e-Expert to take advantage of the functionality of the EMP2 platform.

On the other hand, there is a 10.5 kWh battery located under the seats to accumulate electricity. This battery can be charged in one hour in a three-phase socket at 11 kW or in six hours in a conventional socket. Although the interesting thing is to refuel in three minutes up to 4.4 kg of hydrogen that can load the three tanks that the Peugeot Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen carries on the underside of its body. Thanks to this, it has a total autonomy of 400 kilometers, being 50 kilometers those that the battery contributes by itself.

To use, it works in various ways. At low speeds and during starting it makes use of the energy stored in the battery. At stable speeds it is the fuel cell that provides electricity to the electric motor. When there is a greater demand for power (acceleration, overtaking, hills …) both battery and battery they supply the energy. The battery also recharges while driving with inertia and regenerative braking.

Although one of the most interesting points of the Peugeor e-Expert Hydrogen is that keeps its capabilities intact with respect to the rest of the versions. It continues to be offered in two body lengths: the Standard of 4.95 meters and the Long of 5.30 meters. The useful volume reaches 6.1 cubic meters in the largest, while the maximum load is 1,100 kg in this version. It also has a towing capacity of 1,000 kg.

This hydrogen van will hit the market at end of this year 2021 with a single finish that will be quite complete. It has 17-inch wheels, two seats, two sliding doors, manual climate control, 7-inch screen with Peugeot Connect, TomTom 3D navigation and connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera or electric parking brake.

