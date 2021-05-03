The FTTH 2021 Conference will be virtual on September 15 and 16 | News | Infrastructures

The FTTH Conference 2021 will be held on the days September 15 and 16 in virtual format. This has been made public by the FTTH Council Europe. In the statement sent, he maintains that “with just over five months to go until the FTTH 2021 Conference scheduled in Berlin, it is not clear when, or in what way, the execution of major international conferences and exhibitions will be allowed.”

And he adds that “after consulting with multiple stakeholders, we have concluded that the probability of being able to host a physical conference in September and deliver a successful business outcome for our delegates and sponsors is extremely low. Even if some conference restrictions were lifted for September, the international character of our event and the likely social distancing measures that would be in place would mean that there would be a great risk that many visitors would not travel, considerably limiting the commercial potential of the event”.

“Therefore, we came to the conclusion that it is impossible to hold the physical event as planned and we have decided to hold a Virtual Conference from September 15 to 16, 2021.”

The organization places the March 29-31, 2022 in Vienna his future physical convocation. And it postpones the in-person event scheduled for Berlin from March 19 to 21, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce that the majority of our partners support this decision and will contribute to the success of the FTTH Virtual Conference 2021. We are confident that we will build on the success of the December 2020 meeting and that we will offer an even bigger online event next September ”, they conclude.