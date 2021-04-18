The FTP file sharing system turns 50 | Technology

Before streaming, P2P or services like Google Drive or Dropbox existed, even before the Internet, a file sharing system helped to share knowledge and store web pages, popularizing computing.

It may not have the glamor of Windows, Macs or Google Drive. But the FTP file exchange protocol It has been key to the development of information technology and the Internet. The last friday the FTP protocol turned 50 years old.

It is one of the few standards that was born at the dawn of computing, long before the Internet was made public, and that is still widely used today.

Currently there are almost 4 million active FTP servers, and millions of web pages are stored on servers that use this protocol to update the web or upload it to the server of the Internet provider. But, What is FTP and why is it so important?

File Transfer Protocol or FTP, namely, File Transfer Protocol, is a standard published on April 16, 1971 to exchange files between computers. It was still 20 years before the Internet was open to everyone and web pages were created, so it was different from how it is now.

It was called RFC 114 and it allowed access to a computer and download files from certain folders.

This standard was evolving with successive improvements. In 1980 it adopted the TCP / IP protocol on which web pages and the modern Internet are based, and in 1985 FTP was officially born, which is the same standard we use today.

What makes FTP so special? Mainly, its simplicity of use and its ease of connecting to another computer remotely, and downloading or uploading files.

Just by knowing the IP address of the computer and the input port, you can download the files you share or upload ours, even in anonymous mode without password (although logically most FTP servers ask for username and password).

For two decades before the Internet and in the early years of the Web the FTP protocol was almost the only one that existed to exchange files between computers, download them from a web page, or even store your own websites. And it is still being done. Many Internet providers still allow the web to be stored on an FTP server before uploading it to the Internet, and from there it is updated.

With programs like Filezilla it is very simple set up your own FTP server to exchange files on a personal level, although nowadays all browsers integrate an FTP client to access these servers without installing additional applications. When you download a file from a website, in many cases it is still done from an FTP server, even if you don’t know it.

The FTP protocol itself is not very secure, because although it uses a username and password, the connection is not encrypted, and a skilled hacker can intercept it and see the files that are being exchanged. That is why there are applications like SCP Y SFTP that encrypt the connection.

FTP just turned 50, and as we have seen it is still used in a massive way for personal exchanges and backups. Especially by those who resist using the cloud of large companies, massively spied on.

Without FTP The Internet would not have spread or popularized so quickly around the world. Happy Birthday!