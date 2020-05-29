“data-reactid =” 25 “> There have been few mentions that the Windsor clan, including the political relatives of Elizabeth II, has made this Friday about the frustrated Beatriz link, which sources in her environment assure the tabloid Daily Express which is “the last thing the bride and groom are thinking about” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. However, the princess’s mother has shown in her latest Instagram post that, if not at the event as such, of course today He has in mind his beloved daughter and the man who occupies her heart.

“I love you, my dear Beatriz. You have given us more joys than I ever expected. I am thrilled to know that we will celebrate your love when we all come out of this confinement. The most important thing right now is health and love, and that is the I wish that I send you and all those who were getting married at this time … I am very proud of you, “reads the emotional message that Sarah, Duchess of York, has transmitted to the couple.