The Spanish will not seeEleanoralreadySofiagiving a message or supporting health and safety forces as other children from European royal houses have done. No, at least until the “pachyderm” that is the Zarzuela machinery authorizes it. With a bit of luck this will be for when the coronavirus, if God wants it, is a past nightmare and a disease more or less dominated, which gives an idea of ​​the slowness of decisions in the environment of the Kings of Spain. It countsPillar Eyrein “Readings”. The journalist assures that her mother, theQueen Letizia, proposed that the girls have some public gesture and in the King’s House everything was doubtful and evasive, something that has displeased the monarch at best. On the cover, the magazine also includes the “terror” ofTerelu Fieldsto make your mother sick; the anguish ofAna Obregon, with his sonAlexthese days hospitalized; and the story ofMercedes Mila, which the outbreak of the health crisis caught in Rome.

Cheerful news at the Casa de Alba, where the future if everything goes according to plan there will be a new duchess. At the moment, duchess. And is thatSofia Palazuelo, the wife ofFernando Fitz-James Stuart, son of the current Duke of Alba, is pregnant. Four months. “Hola” sells it as a great exclusive, although it shares the honor with “Semana”, where they give one more fact: that the baby who is on the way to the house of the current Dukes of Huéscar will be a girl. Both magazines also share on the cover of theInfanta Elena,caught on the street running errands, well provided with a mask and no problem talking to reporters, to whom she conveyed her fear these days for her children,FroilanandVictory. “Hello” complete withChenoa, who after spending months announcing his wedding, now he has no choice but to leave the date in the air. “Paused,” she says. In Miami,Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesiasthey enjoy their new offspring,Mary, a redhead baby taught in photos.

“Week” tells the desire of the presenterCarlota Corredera(and of all Spain, of course) to hug his mother. He also misses his motherRocío Flores,daughter ofRociítoand on the island of Honduras these days, far from the coronavirus alarm state. In “Survivors” the young woman does not stop throwing messages about a mother with whom she has been angry for years.

“Diez Minutos” tells that Rocío Flores is being “humiliated” on the show, where they tease her, laugh at her and her (it could well be called that) grandmotherAna Maria Aldón(She is married toJoseph Ortega Spout, Rociíto’s stepfather as a widower ofDew Jury) does not defend it. The magazine encourages the cover with two insiders on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic:Elsa Pataki, who wears a body in a swimsuit with her sculptural husband Chris Hemsworth on the beaches of Australia; andElena Ochoa, in a confinement of the most sophisticated (it is enough to see the model with which it goes out to the streets to buy) in Saint Moritz, in Switzerland.

