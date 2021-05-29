The Frigoríficos denounces an “adulteration” of the Asobal league

05/28/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

EFE

The Frigoríficos del Morrazo expressed this Friday his outrage at the “adulteration” of the competition by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Federation to allow games postponed due to covid-19 to be played once the Sacyr ASOBAL league is over.

In this sense, the board of directors of the Galician club criticizes the “passive attitude” of ASOBAL regarding the fact that games will be held postponed after the end of the last day, and that the association has not ruled on what it qualifies as a “flagrant violation” of the established competition rules.

On May 14, the president of Frigoríficos, Alberto González, sent a first letter to ASOBAL showing his discomfort, and this Friday the Kangue club denounced in his statement that at the moment he had “no response”, for which he demands “a quick solution”. “All the clubs are equal”, he wields.

For this reason, it demands that the ASOBAL delegate commission be made aware of this situation so that it can pronounce “once and for all” on its position in the face of said circumstance since it considers that it is doing “a contempt” as a full member club of the association.

“If our association is to be considered an important and prestigious competition, We are doing him a disservice by allowing various clubs to play their matches knowing which is the result that may be of interest to each one “, laments the Frigoríficos in the second letter issued to ASOBAL.