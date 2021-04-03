The Friends special will finally begin filming next week – Tomatazos

Without a doubt, Friends has been one of the most popular sitcom series on television, and its validity to this day is enough to recognize it. Although new programs with unforgettable characters have emerged over the years, it is important to recognize that Friends it set an important guideline for sitcoms and especially for modern comedy characters. Personalities like Phoebe, Rachel or Joey have managed to have a special connection with the public.

Keep reading: Friends: Jean-Claude Van Damme’s participation was a nightmare for the cast

Of course, the impact that the program has had within the entertainment industry cannot be forgotten, since it became a tradition that in some episodes the star of the moment appeared as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller , Brad Pitt among many others. In addition, it would work to elevate Jennifer Aniston herself, who stood out in the movies, to stardom.

This adventure, which began in 1994 with ten seasons on the air, has managed to maintain a significant number of fans, who, in addition to continuing to consume the program on broadcasts, its passage through steaming services and its physical format, have also remained present with the collections. specials that arise around the program. As a thank you to them, the creators and the protagonists have been preparing for the most anticipated surprise, the special episode of the reunion.

Continue with: Fans go crazy with the sexy virtual reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Since the end of 2016, they began to talk about the possibility of holding this meeting, but it was until 2019 when it would be a fact. This special episode was planned to premiere a little over a year ago, in March 2020, but due to the pandemic that still engulfs the world, the premiere was constantly delayed. But now, media like Collider have already confirmed that the recordings will finally begin next week in Los Angeles.

It is important to clarify that this will not be a fictional episode; It is an unscripted chapter in which the actors and creators will meet on the original set in Burbank, inside the Warner Bros studios. The production aims to take fans on a journey with the cast, who will remember the best moments of the series and what it meant to them back then, plus some surprises they have been preparing.

It may interest you: Rumor: The Snyderverse will continue on HBO Max thanks to the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

When this project was put on hiatus last year, Aniston commented in an interview with Deadline that “this has also given more time to make it even more exciting and fun than it would have been.” The special will be broadcast by HBO Max, and although the exact day of next week on which filming begins is not confirmed, it is expected to premiere in May, being very close to the anniversary of the series that aired its last episode on May 6, 2004.

So far it is known that Warner Media invested close to USD $ 400 million for the show and the special event to air on HBO Max, while each of the actors will earn between USD $ 3 and USD $ 4 million for this long-awaited participation. In the special episode you can meet again with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, creators of the series.