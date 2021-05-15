The ‘Friends’ reunion will have Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga and, oh my god, Janice as guests

After months of waiting, we finally have the official details of the meeting of ‘Friends’ that HBO Max recently recorded in the legendary Los Angeles studios where they recorded the ten seasons of the quintessential sitcom. With a teaser in which the tune sounds in “goosebumps” mode and the six protagonists with their backs turned, but together, the streaming platform set the final release date for the special: Thursday, May 27.

As we already knew, it will be an unscripted program in which Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer meet again on the set 17 years later to talk about the series, its characters, tell anecdotes and basically take a nostalgic bath. But they will not do it alone.

HBO Max has also announced the guest list that will accompany them on the show. Among them we have faces that could not be missed, such as Maggie Wheeler, the wonderful Janice, James Michael Tyler, the unforgettable Gunther, Tom Selleck, who played Richard, Monica’s ex, Larry Hankin, who played Mr. Heckles, the neighbor below, Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould, Ross and Monica’s parents, or Reese Witherspoon, Rachel’s sister in the sitcom. Cindy Crawford and Thomas Lennon, who once made a cameo on the show, will also be starring.

But the VIP list doesn’t end there. It turns out that the tabloid rumor The Sun that we echoed long ago is real and Justin Bieber will appear on the show, and he won’t be the only one. Also featured are David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai. If Bieber is going to rock Ross’s Spotnik costume, how will others surprise us?

What about Spain?

There is no good news for the Spanish public. The logical thing would be to think that HBO Spain would be in charge of bringing the special to our country, but the platform itself reports on social networks that the meeting of ‘Friends’ “is an exclusive to HBO Max” and that therefore “it will not reach HBO Spain”. This would mean that we may not be able to see it here until HBO Spain becomes HBO Max, and that they have already said will happen in the second half of the year.