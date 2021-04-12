The ‘Friends’ reunion has already finished filming

The filming of the reunion of ‘Friends’ has already happened after a very long wait motivated by the pandemic. Almost a year after what the calendar marked The main cast of the popular NBC sitcom has come together to record this special episode, a piece of news that Matthew Perry has confirmed -willingly or not- by sharing a post on Instagram that he later deleted, although it was too late. According to Deadline, the actor uploaded a photo from a makeup room in which he wrote some revealing words that many longed for: “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention the reunion with my Friends.”

It did not take long to remove it, but any signal left on the network is destined to last, especially when it comes to matters like this. Fans rushed to broadcast captures so that the whole world knew that the group of New York friends formed by Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc had already been reunited. And it is not that it caught us precisely by surprise, since THR had made sure since the filming would begin last Monday, April 5, so everything fits. So these scenes will join the parts that they already recorded in their day and that Kudrow herself confirmed to have done. Since the hare had already jumped, the official account of the series confirmed that the filming had ended with the photo of the logo of the meeting on the set:

“Cut it up! Could we be more excited? ‘Friends: The Reunion’, coming soon to HBO Max”

The chapter is produced for HBO Max jointly by the main team responsible for the success of the series that still lasts: cast and creators. Perry, Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Schwimmer and LeBlanc collaborate with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane to carry out this reunion directed by Ben Winston. To see is still what they have thought to fill the televisions of half the world with nostalgia, but things have already been anticipated.

A very special episode

The episode will take place in the main location of the series located in the Warner Bros. studios in Burbank. In those places so recognized by almost everyone, the cast will record a very special chapter. Kudrow herself was already in charge of anticipating that this was not going to be a revival or a continuation, but that it will focus on a meeting between old friends“It’s not a scripted thing. We’re not playing our characters. It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen much and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we finished,” it read.

The same was said by David Schwimmer at the end of the year when he appeared on the Tonight Show. The actor said that they would meet at the locations to remember the filming days of yesteryear and the great moments lived by the team and especially by the group of protagonist friends. He defined it as a really fun reunion that would come with some surprises.. For the rest, wait to find out the premiere date of this reunion that we will soon know.