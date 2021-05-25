The friendly Spain-Portugal at the Wanda will have up to 22,590 spectators

05/25/2021 at 12:43 PM CEST

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has authorized the celebration of the friendly soccer match between the selections of Spain and Portugal. A meeting that will take place on June 4 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

To date, they have accepted a maximum capacity of 30% of the public in the stadium. Therefore, the number of spectators may not exceed 22,590. Once the action plan submitted by the Royal Spanish Football Federation has been reviewed, the General Directorate of Public Health has reported favorably on the proposed measures and allows the attendance of up to 22,590 fans.

It will be the first match to be played in Madrid after the outbreak of the pandemic. Until now, no football match with an audience of either the First Division or the senior team had been held in the Community of Madrid during the pandemic.