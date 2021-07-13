The friendly between Nàstic and Espanyol is suspended

07/13/2021 at 3:59 PM CEST

The first friendly of the preseason that Espanyol had to play this Saturday against Nàstic has been suspended in agreement with the Tarragona team.

Espanyol has officially communicated to Nàstic that, finally, they will have numerous absences to play this match due to various cases of COVID-19 and isolated members in the Blue and White squad. Faced with this situation, the suspension of the friendly has been agreed in order to also minimize the risk of injury.

The Spanish team would like to thank Nàstic de Tarragona for the invitation to compete in the Ciutat de Tarragona Trophy and wish them a great season.