The friction between China and the G7 and NATO does not sit well with the Hang Seng

Shanghai (China), Jun 15 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 0.71% after the latest friction between China and Western countries represented in the recent G7 and NATO summits.

The selective lost 203.6 points to 28,638.53, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.76%.

All sub-indices closed negative: Commerce and Industry (-0.3%), Services (-0.6%), Finance (-1.18%) and Real Estate (-1.21%).

In these last two there were full red-hot stars, in real estate, by firms such as Country Garden (-2.92%), and in finance by the state-owned Bank of China (-1.77%) and its local subsidiary, BOC Hong Kong (-1.81%).

Among digital trading companies, the fall of Meituan (-1.56%) contrasted with the advances of Alibaba (+0.58%) and Tencent (+0.67%).

In the progress chapter, an outstanding session for car manufacturers such as Geely (+ 4.76%) or BYD (+ 4.66%).

Less joys for state titles like the oil company Cnooc (-2.41%) or the telephone operator China Mobile (-1.23%).

The business volume of the session was 143,690 million Hong Kong dollars (18,511 million dollars, 15,264 million euros).

