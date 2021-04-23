The French Tennis Federation also tires of Paire: removed from the list for the Games

Updated 04/23/2021 – 12:07

Benoit Paire’s behavior both on and off the courts has tired the largest establishment of tennis in his country. In this way, the French Tennis Federation has made it official this Friday that Paire not be part of the French team at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Benoit has starred in countless controversies in recent times both on and off the slopes. His tension with the Federation already comes from the Olympic event in Ro where he was also expelled from the town after losing to Fabio Fognini and publicly showing his desire to leave Ro to travel to Cincinnati.

Since then, he has been observed with a magnifying glass. He has had clashes with Yannick Noah, French tennis legend and the former Davis Cup captain.

In the last edition of the US Open, he was the first tennis player to get coronavirus by leaving the USTA bubble to go to Manhattan when it was prohibited. Subsequently, he threw his first round match in Rome with Jannik Sinner considering that it should not have been scheduled on Monday because he had been confined for 10 days.

As if this weren’t enough, he confessed afterwards that he was allowed to play in Hamburg after having tested positive for PCR.

In recent times he has shown his neglect for the sport of racket, recognizing that the only thing that matters to him is getting out of the bubbles once he has won easy money on the court.

The last example of this he starred in the Argentina Open where he posted his career earnings on social networks after showing no interest in his match with Francisco Cerndolo: “In the end it’s worth sucking,” he said.

It should be remembered that Paire currently occupies 35th place in the ranking and would have passed the Olympic cut-off set for June 14, one day after the conclusion of Roland Garros.

Benoit is currently the fourth gala racket behind Gael Monfils (15), Ugo Humbert (31) and Adrian Mannarino (34). He is one of the players who has benefited from the new scoring system in times of pandemic.