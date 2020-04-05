Drama in France. According to Le Parisien, the doctor of the Stade Reims committed suicide a few days after testing positive for coronavirus. How has this medium reported, Bernard González, The French team doctor was found dead this Sunday after being quarantined for a few days with his wife. He left a letter explaining the reasons and the club confirmed his death through social networks.

«He was a committed and very human man. She was a true reflection of her family, charming and pleasant. I know he left a note explaining the reasons for his gesture. But I don’t know what he was saying, ”confirmed the city’s mayor, Arnaud Robinet, to Le Parisien.

Médecin. Artiste. You stadized.

Docteur Gonzalez.

💔 pic.twitter.com/Wlw6Bbr7gc – Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) April 5, 2020

David Guion, coach of the French team, confirmed to L’Equipe that: «My president just informed me. It is very difficult to talk about it. We are in shock. He left a letter explaining his gesture, but I don’t know anymore. I can’t talk about it.