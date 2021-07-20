The French supervisor authorizes Colonial’s takeover of its gala subsidiary SFL

Related news

The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) has Colonial’s takeover bid authorized on all the shares of its subsidiary Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL), as reported by the company in a statement sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The shares registered in the transaction are owned by the shareholders of Colonial in SFL and of Predica Prévoyance, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole. The Acceptance period will run from July 22 to August 25, according to the company.

Last June, the group chaired by Juan José Brugera announced that it would increase its stake in SFL to a minimum of 94% through the acquisition of 12.9% of the subsidiary belonging to Predica and the launch of a voluntary mixed tender offer in cash and shares on the remaining 5% in the hands of minority shareholders of SFL.

The operation, approved by the boards of SFL and Colonial, is valued at approximately € 800 million, as reported by the company, and will allow greater real estate exposure in top quality assets in Paris in close to 1,000 million euros.

The group seeks with this action a simplification of its shareholding in the French subsidiary and improve its exposure on the Parisian market, where it will keep 60% of its assets. With the operation, the company will have assets worth 12,000 million euros in total, of which 60% will reside in the French capital, 25% in Madrid and the remaining 12% in Barcelona.

After the operation, Colonial will continue long-term relationship between SFL and Predica with the creation of new joint ventures, 51% owned by SFL and 49% by Predica in certain assets such as 103 Grenelle, Cloud, Cézanne St. Honoré and 92 Champs Élysées.

On your side, SFL will fully own the assets of 90 Champs Élysées, 104 Hausmann, Galerie Champs Élysées and Washington Plaza, acquiring Predica’s shares in the holding companies of these assets.

