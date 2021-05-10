The French press charges against Neymar

05/10/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

Neymar is at the center of all the criticism after PSG’s black week. Eliminated from the Champions League and with the chances of winning the championship seriously compromised, the French press is being very critical of the Brazilian.

Some criticism that comes after announcing his renewal with PSG and that will prevent a new soap opera with Barça. The Brazilian was the protagonist in PSG’s draw on the last day, a result that was a serious setback for the French.

One of the most recurrent criticisms of Neymar has been his individualism. L ‘Équipe said: “He wandered between the lines without dynamism” and added “Neymar had fun alone, forgetting his teammates. His goal, the eighth in 16 Ligue 1 games, does not hide his production, clearly insufficient.”

‘Le Parisien’, meanwhile, also criticized the Brazilian’s lack of effort in the last match, assuring that he played “in socks.” It was also very hard ‘RMC Sport’, which put in doubt the rank that is given to the Brazilian seeing the results of PSG.

“There are players who have to take responsibility. How can a guy like Neymar have such a catastrophic week? We can’t keep saying ‘the Brazilian genius’,’ the artist ‘.’ The world’s top-3 ‘, the’ future Ballon d’Or ‘& rdquor ;.