The French parliament gave its last green light to the bill to extend the coronavirus health emergency until July 10, after deputies and senators reached an agreement on the most controversial points in the text.

With 252 votes in favor and 87 against, the initiative was first approved by the Senate, dominated by the conservative opposition, before being validated by a show of hands in the Lower House, where a split in the ruling party threatens to leave the government without the parliamentary majority.

After the final approval, the president of the Upper House, the conservative Gérard Larcher, announced that he will consult the Constitutional Council to make sure that the measures are “necessary and adapted to the circumstances,” Le Figaro newspaper reported.

For days, the project had been a source of controversy between the opposition and the ruling party in the two parliamentary chambers due to differences over the criminal responsibility of the authorities in the lack of confidence planned by the government as of Monday.

A particular point of tension was the case of the mayors, who will be directly responsible for the reopening of the schools; a measure criticized by some opponents for considering it premature.

The initiative’s approval was obtained this afternoon at a meeting of the joint parliamentary committee, in which the legislators agreed on a common text on the criminal responsibility of both public and private actors, and also on the monitoring of those infected by Covid -19 and his contacts, another issue that caused controversy.

“Local actors will be able to reopen schools and businesses from Monday with the confidence and serenity essential to the success of the lack of confidence,” said a senator quoted by the evening Le Monde.

Meanwhile, the leader of the centrist senators Hervé Marseille considered positive that the Parliament can show its unity “in these difficult times”.

However, the crisis over the management of the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the political unit around President Emmanuel Macron, after the newspaper Les Échos revealed today that several deputies from his party, La República en Marcha (LREM), They are preparing to abandon it, at the risk of ending the ruling majority in the lower house.

According to that newspaper, at least a dozen pro-government deputies – many of them close to the insurgent former Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot – intend to create a new group in the National Assembly next week with parliamentarians from other left-wing formations.

The split would leave LREM with 286 deputies, three below the 289 necessary for the majority, but the news does not seem to affect the government, since they still have the support of the 46 centrist deputies and nine others from an allied independent formation .

“I am surprised by the times, three days after the lack of confidence, at a decisive moment for the country, but I hope to see the exact configuration of this group. Will it be with the majority, in the opposition or in an intermediate position?” LREM General Delegate Stanislas Guerini.

The fracture could further affect the assessment of the government, which was already hit in the polls for its twists and turns in managing the health crisis.

With almost 138,854 infected and 26,310 dead, France is the fourth country hardest hit by the new coronavirus in Europe.

After almost two months of compulsory quarantine due to the outbreak, sanitary conditions are in place in France to start the gradual exit from confinement next Monday, as confirmed today by health authorities.

In its latest report, the Ministry of Health reported only 80 deaths in the last day, the lowest number since confinement began on March 17.

The medical balance thus confirmed a sustained downward trend in the number of deaths, while it also detected a slow decrease in serious cases, with 56 fewer in the last day.

