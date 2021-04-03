The French National Police and Gendarmerie renew their mobile fleet with Crosscall | News | Communications

The French National Police and Gendarmerie renew their mobile fleet with Crosscall.

French police forces, Gendarmerie and National Police, have renewed their mobile fleet through the NEO tender, launched by the French Ministry of the Interior, of which it has been awarded by the operator Orange Business Services.

They will be equipped with over 200,000 rugged and durable Crosscall smartphones and tablets, the manufacturer of ruggedized mobile devices specialized in outdoor mobile technology, connected to several dozen applications with a high-quality secure connectivity system, will accompany the police forces in their day to day during a period of 4 years.

The French manufacturer, together with the operator, have complied with the most demanding requirements of the French Gendarmerie and National Police, being the PMR1 compatibility (Private Mobile Radio) and the standards for public safety, as well as the durability of the terminals, the determining factors in this public tender.

Orange Business Services has trusted Crosscall to offer an integrated solution that combines equipment and connectivity with a high level of technological performance at the forefront of innovation.

It is, to date, the largest contract obtained by the French manufacturer, with more than 200,000 units between CORE-X4 NEO smartphones and CORE-T4 NEO tablets, models from its CORE range optimized to meet the specific needs of law enforcement agencies.

The mobile devices, renowned for their robustness, tightness and long battery life, will be rolled out in the coming months. Delivered with a version of the operating system “Google Android Open Source Project “, without any additional coating from the manufacturer or operator, will allow the Ministry of the Interior to install its own security layer developed by the Operator of Interministerial Classified Information Systems, OSIIC (Operator of Classified Interministerial Information Systems), an entity of the General Secretariat of Defense and National Security (SGDSN), with the aim of encrypting communications and securing mobile applications on devices.

Police officers and gendarmes will have all the tools they need for their day-to-day tasks on their tablet or smartphone. In addition to group communication solutions “Push to X” (voice, text, photo, video), they will have access to more than sixty (60) specific applications, for example, to verify the identity or validity of a driving license in real time. They will also be able to prepare an official report and access administrative and judicial databases quickly and easily.

Terminals compatible with the PMR (Private Mobile Radio) ecosystem

In addition to the uses mentioned, the Ministry of the Interior sought to equip itself with devices compatible with the PC STORM solution (critical communications) already deployed in cooperation with Orange Business Services. Crosscall devices can be used for this technological solution, allowing users to benefit from all its services, particularly the prioritization mechanisms and the preferential right of access. The latter ensures that the security forces can transmit their communications with high confidence, quality of service and accessibility, even during specific traffic jams found on the mobile network.

Professional Mobile Networks (PMR) are independent radio frequency networks with high availability traditionally used for group communications of the “walkie-talkie” type by security and emergency services (security forces, fire brigades, ambulance services, etc.) or companies in critical sectors such as industry , transport or energy.

“The signing of this contract marks a true recognition of the technological innovation that Crosscall brings, as well as the relevant position that our brand now occupies in the professional market. We are proud to support the Gendarmerie and the National Police with unique products that correspond to uses that no conventional smartphone can fulfill, and that are committed to durability. This collaboration with a partner such as Orange Business Services and the intense work of our respective teams allows us to address strategic markets with a synergy of skills that puts us in a different position , as a manufacturer, with respect to the competition ”, he affirms Cyril Vidal, president and founder of Crosscall.

“Orange Business Services and Crosscall have really understood the operational needs and limitations. This covers both the prevention, control and fight against the insecurities that citizens feel, as well as the critical missions that require that the terminals support all the technical specificities of public safety nets. With this solution studied and tested, we are prepared to face the future challenges of the forces involved in daily security, both in exceptional situations and during important events such as the 2024 Olympic Games “, adds the Lieutenant General Bruno Poirier-Coutansais, director of the Department of Homeland Security Technologies and Information Systems.