The French league will have 18 teams in 2023

06/03/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

The french league will go from 20 to 18 teams from 2023, as approved this Thursday by the General Assembly of the institution to face the serious economic crisis that football is going through.

Only Metz opposed a reduction in the number of clubs in the first division, so the proposal, which had broad support at all levels, was adopted. The clubs decided to maintain the current situation next season, but in 2022-2023 four clubs will go down to second and only two will go up.

They have been studying this alternative for months. Modification that seems to come not only derived from the economic crisis after the pandemicIf not, it also aims to increase the competitiveness between the championship clubs to prepare for the changes that will take place in the Champions League in four seasons.

For now, it has been decided that the second division remains with 20 teams, but a period of reflection will be opened to determine if it is also advisable to reduce the number to 18. The case is identical to what has happened this year in the Primera Iberdrola, in which four teams will be relegated in the current campaign, although for different reasons .