If no decision has yet been made after Emmanuel Macron’s speech, the French Grand Prix (scheduled for June 18, in the Var), supposed to open the Formula 1 season, is closer to a cancellation than a postponement. The cancellation, if formalized in the coming days or even weeks, will become mandatory due to government measures to slow the spread of Covid-19. And not because the organizers decided. The postponement of the Grand Prix de France is difficult to envisage today, for several reasons.

The Paul Ricard circuit on which the race is contested, is extremely used. The Grand Prix of France rents the track to be able to organize its race weekend. If it is postponed to a later date, the choice to be made must coincide both with the new F1 calendar and with the availability of the track. In the event that the track is not free, for example, you would have to pay a high price to exempt the discipline or disciplines which had planned an event on the Var track at that time.

The camera is unthinkable

On the other hand, to be included in the calendar of the world championship of Formula 1, it is necessary to discharge an entry fee. All Grands Prix pay, except Monaco which has a special status. In addition, France is among the countries that pay the least. If few races are organized this season, there is no doubt that F1 will turn to the biggest payers (Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi) in order to limit financial losses. What about the camera? F1 is not fiercely opposed to it.

Indeed, she had planned this in Bahrain before the cancellation. Above all, organizing the Grands Prix, even behind closed doors, would make it possible to collect money from broadcasters. If fifteen races are organized, broadcasters will have to pay 100%. The amount would be less in the opposite case. But for the Grand Prix de France, organized with public funds, it is impossible to organize the event without any spectator. Financially, he cannot afford it because the majority of his income comes from ticketing.