The Minister for Innovation and Development of France, Frédérique Vidal, asked for calm before the state of development on a potential coronavirus vaccine, which in his opinion will not be available for 18 months given the difficulty of its development.

“What the labs say, according to the researchers, is that the acceleration we have seen in the development of clinical trials gives us hope for a vaccine within 18 months. What is not reasonable is to believe that we can anticipate this period, unless we intend to jeopardize the safety of the people, “he explained in an interview with the Europe 1 network.

The minister thus responded to a request to assess the hopes of the President of the United States, Donald trump, in finding a vaccine by the end of the year, as he once again assured this Friday at the White House.

“Vaccine research, as everyone knows, is something that takes several years“Vidal explained.

On the other hand, the minister has reiterated that any success in this regard should not be the power of a single country, in a veiled reference to the controversy unleashed this week by the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, which warned to prioritize the production and distribution of a vaccine in the US, which is paying for its development.

“It seems unacceptable to me that a vaccine be reserved for a specific country for financial reasons“The minister regretted.

France registered this Friday 104 deaths from coronavirus in the last day, which raise the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic to 27,529, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Of the total of deceased, 10,187 took place in residences and senior centers, a figure that the Ministry corrected on Friday with respect to the 10,201 announced on Thursday, due to the data corrections of some establishments. The rest, 17,342 deceased, were counted in hospitals.

As of today, 19,861 people are hospitalized with a coronavirus infection, after registering 438 new admissions in the last 24 hours. Of this total, 2,203 present serious symptoms of the pathology and are admitted to intensive care.

Despite this, the balance of patients admitted to the ICU on the last day was negative, with 96 fewer patients compared to the previous day.

Health also highlighted that they have detected 144 cases of atypical diseases in children related to the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, on March 1, among which they deplore the death of a 9-year-old boy in Marseilles due to the so-called Kawasaki disease .

When observing similar pathologies in other countries, they recommend going to a specialist in case the minor persistent high fever as well as lymph nodes or other inflammatory manifestations.

