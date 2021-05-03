The French Government confirms that there will be an audience at Roland Garros

Updated 05/03/2021 – 11:04

The next edition of the Roland Garros tennis tournament, which will begin on May 30, will have a limited number of people in the stands greater than last year, despite the fact that the covid pandemic continues, confirmed the Minister of Education and Sports , Jean-Michel Blanquer.

According to the de-escalation rules set by the Executive, the clay-court Grand Slam will be able to accommodate a third of the public, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators per court, he indicated on French public television.

In the 2020 edition, which was delayed from May to the end of September due to the pandemic, the authorities only allowed 1,000 spectators in total, spread over the 25 hectares that the Roland Garros complex has.

Blanquer assured that the presence of the public It may be higher in the finals, since a new phase of the de-escalation is scheduled as of June 9, authorizing 65% of the audience and a maximum of 5,000 spectators per track..

Roland Garros has three courts capable of holding more than 5,000 spectators, in addition to another 17 of smaller size.

The minister specifies that these measures are subject to the evolution of the health situation in the country, where in the last days on average some 25,000 infections and some 300 deaths from the covid have been registered.

The Executive is also studying a provisional repeal of the curfew for spectators who come to Roland Garros, to allow them to attend the night session of the tournament introduced last year by the organizers, who until then stopped the competition when natural light ended. .