The French Government confirms that there will be an audience at Roland Garros

The next edition of the tennis tournament of Roland Garros, which will begin on May 30, will have a limited number of public in the stands higher than last year, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic continues, confirmed the Minister of Education and Sports, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

According to the de-escalation rules set by the Executive, the clay court Grand Slam will be able to accommodate a third of the public, with a maximum of 1,000 spectators per track, he said on French public television.

In the 2020 edition, which was delayed from May to the end of September due to the pandemic, the authorities only allowed access to 1,000 spectators in total, spread over the 25 hectares that the complex of Roland Garros.

Blanquer He assured that the presence of the public may be greater in the finals, since a new phase of the de-escalation is planned as of June 9, which authorizes 65% of the public and a maximum of 5,000 spectators per track.

Roland Garros It has three tracks capable of holding more than 5,000 spectators, in addition to another 17 of smaller size.

The minister specified that these measures are subject to the evolution of the health situation in the country, where in the last days on average some 25,000 infections and some 300 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered.

The Executive is also studying a provisional repeal of the curfew for spectators who attend Roland Garros, to allow them to attend the night session of the tournament introduced last year by the organizers, who until then stopped the competition when the natural light ended.